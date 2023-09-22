Cape Breton-Canso MP says Removing Federal Portion HST on the Construction of Federal Properties is a Bold Move

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says it’s an unprecedented move. Recently his caucus colleague, Housing Minister and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announced the federal government is removing the federal portion of the harmonized sales tax on the construction of rental properties. The move is intended to lowering the cost of labour and materials for homebuidlers.

In making the announcement, Fraser hoped the provinces would follow suit by removing their portion of the HST. Kelloway says it’s a bold move but it also demonstrates leadership.

Premier Tim Houston announced following cabinet Thursday that Nova Scotia, will follow suit. Houston says his government will remove the tax for two years and then reassess the effects on the market

Several other provinces have also signaled similar action including Ontario, British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador