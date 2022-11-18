Cape Breton-Canso MP says several measures from Fall Economic Statement will Benefit Local Area

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway sees a number of positive measures included in the

recent Fall Economic Statement from Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Kelloway says among the initiatives announced is a Canada Workers Benefit.

Kelloway says there’s also $800 million starting next year to support summer jobs, employment strategies for youth and job placements.

Kelloway says prior to the release of the Economic Statement, government announced several other initiatives including the doubling of the GST credit and the Canada Dental Benefit, starting with children under the age of 12.