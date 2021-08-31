Cape Breton-Canso NDP Candidate Jana Lynn Reddick says Health Care and Affordable Housing Concerns are Key Issues

A former youth counsellor who worked in the non-profit and government sectors, Jana Lynn

Reddick is the NDP candidate for Cape Breton Canso.

Reddick said she shared a lot of the same struggles affecting residents in Cape Breton Canso, namely having a hard time earning a living, health care issues like finding a family doctor, and finding affordable housing. Describing herself as the first half black and queer female candidate in the riding, Reddick said she brings a new perspective to the riding.

Reddick said she plans on getting out and making sure the riding knows who she is and what the NDP plans to do in Ottawa. The NDP, she says, want real change now and not just in the future.