Cape Breton-Canso Riding to Expand to Include all of Antigonish Town and County and more of rural Cape Breton

The riding you cast your ballot in the next federal election will be changing for some local

residents.

The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia says after considering the views of the public and objections by Members of Parliament, it submitted its final report to the Chief Electoral Officer. The report was tabled in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

One of the big changes to the electoral map is all of Antigonish County, including the town of Antigonish will become part of Cape Breton-Canso, to be renamed Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish. Pictou County and the District of St. Mary’s will remain in Central Nova.

Another signicant alteration sees Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish absorbing a large part of Sydney-Victoria. Sydney-Victoria will be renamed Sydney-Glace Bay, becoming a riding of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality that will include Sydney, Sydney Mines, Sydney River, Sydney Forks, Membertou, New Waterford, Glace Bay, Westmount, Donkin, and Howie Centre.

The Chief Electoral Officer will use their report to draft a representation order, expected to become official in September. The redrawn map can be used in a general election seven months after that.