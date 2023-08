Some of the Maritimes best comedians including one with local connections are in Cape Breton this week. They are part of the Cape Breton Comedy Festival, which opens Wednesday evening in St. Peters at the Bras D’or Lakes Inn.

Other venues include Big Baddeck, Ingonish, Dominion and Sydney. The festival wraps up Saturday evening in Sydney with a gala in the main concourse of C200 followed by an afterparty. There are 10 comedians featured in the festival, including Pictou native Peter Anthony.