Cape Breton Food Hub to make a greater Presence in Port Hawkesbury

Port Hawkesbury’s mayor says she’s excited about the possibilities the town can experience within the Pan Cape Breton Food Hub.

Town officials heard a presentation from the Food Hub Co-Op during their regular council meeting on Tuesday night, in which the group explained they hadn’t been as present in Port Hawkesbury as they’d like but moving forward they’d be more hands-on in the area.

Following the meeting, Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, the town’s mayor, said she thinks it’s really great that the Food Hub is looking to re-establish and increase a presence in Port Hawkesbury.

She said as the town is a major service, transportation, education, culture and recreation hub, the town which is home to about 3,500 citizens services anywhere between 30,000 and 50,000 people on any given day.

Representatives with the Food Hub indicated there are 25,000 subscription-based prepared box meals coming onto Cape Breton Island each week, something they find as a bit of a challenge, as their goal has always been to make it easy to get products of local producers into the hands of local consumers and chefs.

The Food Hub provides a distribution linkage between local food producers and consumers, creating a more sustainable food system by increasing the viability of local producers while improving access to high quality local food.

Chisholm-Beaton said Port Hawkesbury would be an ideal spot for the Food Hub to branch out, and take advantage of the fact that they are so well positioned in the Strait Area.