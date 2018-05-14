Cape Breton Highlands National Park planning Prescribed Fire in Warren Lake Area

As part of Cape Breton Highlands National Parks conservation and restoration efforts, Parks Canada is planning to conduct a prescribed fire North of Ingonish, in the Warren Lake at the national park this week. A release from Parks Canada states fire management specialists are currently monitoring conditions to determine the ideal time for the fire.

Anne-Claude Pepin, a resource management officer for Parks Canada, says the prescribed burn is intended to help regenerate white pine and red oak. Pepin said both species of tree are rare in the park and are known to do well with fire.

Pepin said is the third prescribed fire in the national park.

Fire management specialists and firefighters from Parks Canada will be on-site during the fire and local volunteer fire departments have been notified. The timing of the burn is dependent on appropriate weather conditions and Parks Canada will advise the public once the date is set. The Cabot Trail and Cape Breton Highlands National Park will remain open to the public but access to the Broad Cove Mountain Trail, Warren Lake Trail, Warren Lake Road, and Mary Ann Falls Road will be closed prior to and during the prescribed fire.