Cape Breton Highlands National Park Preparing for Annual Christmas Bird Count

and outdoor enthusiasts. The park is making plans for its annual Christmas Bird Count, with two surveys; next Monday, the 17th in Ingonish and Tuesday, the 18th in Cheticamp.

An ecologist with the park, Jared Tomie, says the bird count is valuable in a couple of ways.

Tomie says participants will be asked to not only count the birds but to identify the species within a specific geographic area of the park. More information on the bird count can be found by calling Jared Tomie at (902) 285-3001 or calling the park office.