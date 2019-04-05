Cape Breton Highlands National Park Recognized for rapid response to cleaning up the Cheticamp River following a landslide

The Atlantic Salmon Federation has recognized the team at the Cape Breton Highlands National

Park for its response to a devastating landslide on the Cheticamp River. The park has been awarded the 2019 T. B. “Happy” Fraser award for Atlantic Salmon Conservation.

On May 27th, 2018 more than 4-thousand tonnes of dirt and debris came loose and rushed down a steep embankment at the park, completely blocking upstream fish passage in the Cheticamp River. ASF President Bill Taylor says within hours, Parks Canada contacted the Cheticamp River Salmon Association and began

designing a rapid response to the landslide. Within 10 days, the material was removed from the river, allowing salmon to reach their spawning grounds.

Parks Canada’s Environmental Assessment and Ecosystem Restoration Officer at Cape Breton Highlands, Archie Doucette, accepted the award yesterday in Halifax at a fund-raising dinner hosted by the ASF and the Nova Scotia Salmon Association.