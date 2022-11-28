Cape Breton Highlands National Park submits Management Plan

Cape Breton Highlands National Park has tabled its Management Plan in Parliament. The plan

is reviewed every ten years. The plan includes four key strategies, including ways to increase opportunities to collaborate with the Mi’kmaq in Nova Scotia for an increased presence, conservation and management within the park. The park’s acting visitor experience manager Julie Cossette says parks management and the Mi’kmaw have been working closer together in recent years, and it’s looking to enhance that.

As part of that, Parks Canada and the Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia will explore the possibility of introducing a Mi’kmaw name for the park.

Other key strategies outlined in the plan include developing non-peak experiences to attract more visitors to the park. It will also seek to attract new target markets, such as young families, young adults, racialized communities and urban Canadians.

The management plan is posted on Cape Breton Highlands National Park’s web site.