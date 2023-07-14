Cape Breton Highlands National Park to Receive $43 Million in Upgrades and Repairs

The federal government has announced plans to spend $43 million to upgrade Parks Canada

operations on Cape Breton Island. The funding, announced by Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway and Sydney-Victoria MP Jaime Battiste is for infrastructure improvements and to repair damage from post-Tropical Storm Fiona.

Among the projects are drainage improvements and repairing the museum building at the Alexander Graham Bell National Historic Site in Baddeck; repairs to roofs, building exteriors and storm and sewer lines at Fortress Louisbourg, and removal of deadfall from several sites.

There’s also improvements to drainage and stabilization of rock slopes along the Cabot Trail, and upgrades to the Day Use Area at Ingonish Beach including replacement of the washroom and change room facility. Erosion along Keltic Road, near Keltic Lodge and Highland Links Golf Course in Ingonish will also be addressed and a waterline that services both facilities will be replaced.

A complete list of repairs can be found by following this link: https://www.canada.ca/en/parks-canada/news/2023/07/federal-infrastructure-investment-and-hurricane-fiona-recovery-projects-2023—cape-breton-field-unit.html