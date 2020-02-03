Cape Breton man facing theft charges in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a man with theft.

Police say shortly after 6 Saturday night a man entered a business on Westville Road and attempted to steal merchandise and immediately left the store. Police say a suspect was later identified.

As the man left that store, New Glasgow Regional Police and its K-9 unit were called to another store on Westville Road where a male suspect was arrested. Police say its K-9 unit helped to locate stolen property during the arrest.

During its investigation, Police discovered thefts occurred at two other stores on Westville Road.

Police have charged a 50-year-old Cape Breton male with three counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and five counts of Failing to Comply with a Probation Order. Police are continuing their investigation.

Police say the suspect is in custody and will appear in Provincial Court in Pictou this morning.