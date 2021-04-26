Cape Breton Moose Hunt Lottery Opens Next Week

The annual Cape Breton moose hunt license lottery will open next Monday, May 3rd at noon.

Provincial Lands and Forestry department officials say this year 345 licenses will be available in five moose-management zones in Inverness and Victoria counties. That’s the only area of the province where moose hunting is permitted.

Hunters have until Friday to check their eligibility and update their pin and contact information through the Wildlife Resources System website at wrs.novascotia.ca/moosedraw.

The deadline for applications is May 31st at noon.The draw takes place on June 15th.

The season dates vary by moose-management zone, with hunts taking place from late September to early December.