Cape Breton MP says health care remains a key topic

After a few months in office, Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway said it`s been an interesting journey so far.

Kelloway said he met with House of Commons colleagues, visited local municipalities, and spoke with a number of residents so far while in office. He said the riding is quite large but feels it is his responsibility as an MP to stop in as many areas as possible, adding his mobile office initiative hit four areas already and will continue as he promised while running.

Conversations with constituents so far have focussed on health care, with residents mentioning items like federal funding for health care, doctor retention and recruitment, and pharmacare. Kelloway said he then uses these conversations as the basis for questions to members in his caucus.

Kelloway said he looks forward to seeing and speaking with residents, business owners, and community stakeholders across the five municipalities he represents.