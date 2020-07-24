Cape Breton Partnership and Port Hawkesbury working together on Waterfront Development

The Cape Breton Partnership and the Town of Port Hawkesbury are teaming up on two

waterfront development projects.

The first initiative is creating a Port Hawkesbury Waterfront Plan to guide future development of the waterfront. The second is a feasibility study of a Marine Innovation Centre.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton says in recognizing the value of the waterfront, the town saw the need to establish a plan to strategically guide its efforts and develop space.

A Marine Innovation Centre would be built on the former Port Hawkesbury Creamery site; creating space to encourage and support development of the Strait Area’s ocean and innovation sectors.

Group ATN Consulting will prepare the Port Hawkesbury Waterfront Plan and Marine Innovation Feasibility Study. Information on consultations will be announced soon. The plan and study are being supported by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Develop Nova Scotia.