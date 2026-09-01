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Cape Breton Rodeo

Sep 1, 2026 | Contests, Slider

    By submitting your entry you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the 989 XFM Contest Rules.

    You and a friend could be off to the rodeo. Fill out the info and listen for the draw Sept 18th.

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    Antigonish Co-op Country Store, MacDonald Chrysler Antigonish, DeCoste Interiors Antigonish, Parkland Antigonish, TNB plumbing and Air Conditioning Pictou County and Ceilidh Honda New Glasgow

    Other Contests | Slider Stories

    NEW FACEBOOK PAGE titled “989 XFM Announcers”

    Aug 14, 2023

    Hi everyone, we’ve started a NEW “NON NEWS” Facebook page to continue giving you contest opportunities, and keep you up to date on community events, post pictures of those events, along with almost everything else we offered on our previous page

    Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

    Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

    When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

    989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.