The wait for the next head coach of the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles is over.

The Sydney based team announced Dartmouth native Jake Grimes as their new bench boss. He replaces Marc-Andre Dumont, who the Eagles fired in April. Grimes started coaching in the OHL in the 2004-2005 season, serving as assistanct coach with the Bellville Bulls. He was later an assistant coach with the Peterborough Petes and worked the last two years as an associate coach with the Guelph Storm.