Cape Breton West Islanders and Weeks Major Midgets Players Chosen in Maritime Junior Hockey League Draft

A number of local hockey players heard their name called in the Maritime Junior Hockey League draft over the weekend.

Cape Breton West defenseman Jack Morris was selected second overall by the St. Stephen Aces while his teammate Sean Stewart went two rounds later to the Pictou County Weeks Crushers.

Pictou County Weeks Midget AAA forward Ben Fraser went to the Truro Bearcats in the first round of the territorial selections, while the Edmunston Blizzard picked up Islander netminder Ewan MacDonald in the third round. The Bearcats then selected Islander Del Welton in ther second round of the territorial selections.

The Valley Wildcats selected islander Darren Waterman in the fourth round and teammate Matthew Ellis went to the Amherst Ramblers in the fifth.

Four locals were picked in the sixth round, with Islanders Chase Ellis, Sam Grant, and Matthew Raike, and Pictou County Weeks’ Marc Aucoin getting the nod.

The Southshore Lumberjacks picked up Islander Ben MacLellan while in the seventh round, Weeks players Connor MacLeod and Colin MacGillvary went to the Yarmouth Mariners and the Bearcats respectively.