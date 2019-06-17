Cape Breton West Islanders and Weeks Major Midgets Players Selected in MHL Draft

A number of local players were taken in the Maritime Junior Hockey League draft over the weekend.

The top local pick was forward Neil MacLean of the Cape Breton West Islanders, chosen fourth overall by the Fredericton Red Wings. Forward Merle Putnam of the Pictou County Weeks Major Midgets was selected in the second round by the South Shore Lumberjacks. Four members of the Weeks Midgets were taken in the territorial draft. Defenceman Tanner Greatorex was picked by Truro, forward Jacob Melanson by the Amherst Ramblers, forward Sam Archibald by Truro, while defencemen Matthew Hunter was called by the Amherst Ramblers.

In the fourth round, the Miramichi Timberwolves added goalie Kenzie MacPhail of the Islanders. MacPhail’s teammate in Port Hood, defenceman Dylan MacLeod, was chosen by the Valley Wildcats.

In the 5th round, Weeks’ goaltender Ben Gibbon was taken by Miramichi, while Cape Breton West forward Dave Matthews was chosen by the Pictou County Weeks Crushers, and Cape Breton West forward Louis Talyor was named by the Valley Wildcats. Two Weeks Midgets players were chosen in the eighth round, forward Blake Kontuk by the South Shore Lumberjacks and goaltender Oliver Arnfast by Amherst.