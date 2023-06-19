Cape Breton West Islanders Appoint Willie MacDonald as Head Coach

The Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia U18 Major Hockey League have a new head coach.

The team has announced former Islander Willie MacDonald has been appointed to the role. He takes over from former head coach Kyle Gillies, who spent 12 years with the team.

MacDonald, a native of Baddeck, played two seasons for the Islanders before moving on to the Maritime Junior Hockey League; three with the Amherst Ramblers and one year with the Pictou County Weeks Crushers.

MacDonald has an extensive coaching resume, including an assistant coach with the Islanders in 2016-2017, where he was instrumental in helping the team win the Telus Cup.

He was an assistant coach with the Nova Bantams, Head Coach of the Sydney Rush U18’s, and an Assistant and Head Coach with the Pictou County Weeks Crushers Junior “A” Team. MacDonald is entering his third season as a General Manager with the Crushers.

The Islanders Training Camp opens August 19th.