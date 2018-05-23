Cape Breton West Islanders, Blayre Turnbull and Drake Batherson nominated for Provincial Sports Awards

Athletes and officials with ties to Northeastern Nova Scotia are in the running for provincial sport awards. Sport Nova Scotia has announced its finalists for its Support-4-Sport Awards, recognizing the province’s greatest athletes, teams, coaches, officials and volunteers in amateur sport over the past year.

Among the local nominees are the Cape Breton West Islanders hockey team, the 2017 Major Midget Hockey National Champions for Team of the Year. Stellarton’s Blayre Turnbull, a member of the Canadian Women’s Olympic Hockey Team is a finalist for Female Team Athlete of the Year.

Drake Batherson, who grew up in the Antigonish Minor Hockey system and a member of the Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship, is a finalist for Male Team Athlete of the Year.

Troy Ryan, an assistant coach of the Canadian Women’s Olympic Hockey Team and a former coach of the Antigonish Junior A Bulldogs and Pictou County Weeks Crushers is a finalist for Coach of the Year.

The award ceremony will be held on Saturday night at the Halifax Convention Centre.