Cape Breton West Islanders Defenceman Cohen Pictou named Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Sports Hall of Fame Male Athlete of the Year

A member of the Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia U18 Major Hockey League, Cohen Pictou has been named the Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Sports Hall of Fame Male Athlete of the Year. Pictou received the award recently at a banquet in Membertou.

In addition to playing defence with the Islanders, Pictou suited up for Team Atlantic at this year’s National Aboriginal Hockey Championships in Winnipeg where he was assistant captain. He was also a starting player with the Team Mi’kmaw Nova Scotia U19 Basketball Team at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games.