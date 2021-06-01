Cape Breton West Islanders hand out End of Season Awards

The Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia Under 18 Major Hockey League have announced their award winners for this past season.

Sharing the team’s Most Valuable Player Award are team captain James Beaton and goaltender Adam Tkacz (Catch), while the Playoff MVP is Bryce Thomson. Most Improved Player is Kevin Walker, Top Defenseman is Keir Jordan and Rookie of the year is Jack Milner.

Other award winners include Defensive Player of the Year Lowell MacDonald, Top Forward is Sam Beaton, Unsung Hero is Jacob Cook while the Coach’s Award winner is Ryan Hayes.