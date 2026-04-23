Cape Breton West Islanders name Keenan Gillis as their Head Coach

The Cape Breton Islanders U18 Major Hockey Club announced the hiring of Keenan Gillis as their new Head Coach.

Over the past five seasons Gillis served as assistant coach with the Islanders, he earned the respect of players, staff, and community through his work ethic, steady presence behind the bench, and his commitment to doing things the right way.

Gillis holds a High Performance 1 Certification and has been selected as one of only 12 coaches across the country to attend the Hockey Canada Skills Certification Course in Calgary this summer.

As a player, he competed for three seasons with the Islanders and was a key member of our 2017 Telus Cup Championship team. He also captured an MJAHL Championship with the Edmundston Blizzard.