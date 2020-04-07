Cape Breton West Islanders Name Year-end Award Winners

The Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey League’s Cape Breton West Islanders announced its year-end award winners.

The Most Valuable Player this year is Kenzie MacPhail, while James Beaton was named the Playoff MVP. Coach’s Award winner was Luke Hadley. Top Fowards this year were Dave Matthews and Lewis Taylor; the Top Defenceman was Brant Timmons.

The Unsung Hero Award went to Daniel LeBlanc; Lowell MacDonald was Top Defensive Player. Adam Tkacz was the Most Improved Player this year, while Cody van de Sande was named Rookie of the Year. Daniel Gillis won the Scholastic Award.