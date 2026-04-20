Cape Breton West Islanders Present Annual Awards

The Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia U18 Major Hockey League handed out their year end awards recently.

The team’s Most Valuable Player is Lance Heukshorst, while the Playoff M-V-P is Will Chisholm.

Sam Trenholm is the Top Defenceman, Colby Fleet is the Top Forward and the team’s Top Scorer is Hunter MacDonald.

Recipient of the Unsung Hero Award is Ryan Davidson, Jake MacInnis is the Islanders’ Most Improved Player and the Fitness Award winner, and Jonah Ellis got the nod as the recipient of the Coaches Award. Top Defensive Player Player is Cooper MacNeil and Lucas Chisholm is Rookie of the Year.