Cape Breton West Islanders seek New Assistant Coach

The Cape Breton West Major Midgets are looking for a new assistant coach. Team organizers say they are looking for someone with proven coaching ability, a strong work ethic, and the ability to interact with the team, the league and local hockey community.

Prior coach or playing experience is an asset, as well as an understanding of team management and player development. Responsibilities include attend home and away games and practices, attending team activities, monitoring players on and off the ice, running practice, and bench management.

Applications will be reviewed until staff fill the position. Interested applicants can contact head coach Nick MacNeil at 902-631-6151 or nickmacn12@gmail.com