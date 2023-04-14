Cape Breton West Islanders U18 Major Hockey League Team Announce End of Season Award Winners

The Cape Breton West Islanders handed out their team awards.

Goaltender Rhyah Stewart received MVP honours, while Jack Hayne was named top scorer and rookie of the year.

Most Improved went to Owen Chisholm, while Trent Stewart was named top defensive forward and Ryan Hayes was named top defender and received the team scholarship. The club named Cohen Pictou as the unsung hero, while Rory Wood was named top forward, Carlin Samson picked up the fitness award, and Campbell MacIntyre received the coaches award.