More than a Dozen of Cape Breton’s Arts, Culture and Community Organizations Set up 50/50 Raffle to Cope with Provincial Funding Cuts

Arts culture and community organizations in Cape Breton teamed up to offer a 50/50 fundraiser on Rafflebox.

Lori Burke, Executive Director at Cape Breton Centre for Craft & Design, said 13 groups launched the Home of Our Heats Lottery which went live on Wednesday. Draws will take place every two weeks with half the money going to the winner and the other half being split equally between the 13 groups.

The joint initiative comes in direct response to recent provincial budget cuts that have placed significant strain on the arts and culture sector across Nova Scotia. Rather than face these challenges alone, the 13 participating organizations have chosen to stand together and are inviting the public to stand with them.

Burke explained the groups worked together as a cultural sector team for the last 20-plus years. She said cuts in the recent provincial budget will cost the 13 groups over $530,000 in operating funding this year. https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/April-9-Burke-lottery-clip.mp3