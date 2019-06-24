Cape George listed among Canada’s Most Scenic Drives

A popular Canadian web portal has listed an Antigonish County destination on its list of Canada’s Most Scenic Drives. Canada.com compiled a list of eleven locations Canadian motorists should visit this summer, and among them is Cape George. It says “this coastal drive brings you through hilly terrain, past lovely lighthouses and charming villages with enchanting views of Cape Breton and PEI across the water” . It goes on to say a drive along the entire cape is recommended any time of year.