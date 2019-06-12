Cape Mabou Pasture Co-op Receives Federal Government Funding

Cape Breton Canso MP Roger Cuzner announced $96,000 in funding for the Cape Mabou Pasture Co-Op.

The Co-op is purchasing new equipment and making infrastructure upgrades in an effort to attract new members and grow the sustainable livestock sector in rural Nova Scotia. The Co-op offers pasture services to small cattle producers across Atlantic Canada who do not have access to prime pastureland. It’s current membership includes 150 cattle farms across Cape Breton, mainland Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Cuzner made the announcement on behalf of the Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA).