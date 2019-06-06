Capital Paving for Town of New Glasgow Approved

New Glasgow Town Council has approved its capital street paving list valued at about $700,000. Approved for funding are sections of East River Road, Munroe Avenue; as well as Washington, Terrace, Brother, MacDonald, Granville, Edward, Dalhousie and High Streets. A tender for a contractor will be issued shortly. Also, micro-surfacing will be completed on Stellarton Road, starting at Milne Street and ending at the Town limits.

Also, Council has awarded the tender for the Mountain Road Reservoir cover and liner replacement to Evoqua Water Technology. The contract is worth $774, 300. Funding for the project comes from the town’s water utility capital budget. Federal funding will also contribute to this project