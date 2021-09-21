There will be a yard sale and 50/50 draw on Saturday, September 25th from 10 AM to 1 PM at St. Ninian Place, Antigonish. Sponsored by St Ninian Parish CARE – Canadians Accepting Refugees Everywhere.
Antigonish Jr B Bulldogs toonie tumble, # 3198 drawn but not played, next draw Sept 27th worth about $1500.
With word Antigonish Town and County have agreed to gather information to consider a possible merger, Mayor Laurie Boucher says the response she's getting so far from residents is primarily positive. http://bit.ly/3Cs106w
Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says she’s Hearing Mos...9:47 am | Read Full Article
A week after Antigonish Town council and Antigonish County Council voted in favour of investigating and gathering the information needed to consider consolidating the municipalities into one regional government, Mayor Laurie Boucher said she`s heard a lot of feedback from residents and most of it is positive. Boucher said people in both municipalities noticed the increase in collaboration between […]
Antigonish Town Council wants to talk to RCMP about Speeding...8:48 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish Town Council is looking to speak with RCMP on matters including speeding, especially loud mufflers, and open drinking within the town. During last night’s regular monthly meeting of Antigonish Town Council, councillors voiced complaints they received and even observed themselves of problematic behaviour in the area. A number of residents, some from Arbour Drive, […]
Cross Country’s Siona Chisholm, Soccer’s Nick Aq...9:33 am | Read Full Article
X-Women Cross Country runner Siona Chisholm is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Chisholm, a first year Human Kinetics student from Antigonish, was first overall in the 6km STFX Invitational meet, the opening race of the AUS season, completing the course in a time of 24:13, topping the field of 56 competitors. X-Men Soccer […]