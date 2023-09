A fellowship program coordinated by St. FX University’s Coady Institute is expanding. The Pathy

Foundation Fellowship has added a sixth partner university program, Carleton of Ottawa.

The manager of the program, Jessica Franko, says it’s excited Carleton has become a partner . Other schools included in the fellowship are St. FX, Bishop’s, McGill and Queen’s Universities, and the University of Ottawa.

Franko says applications open today and close in early January.

Franko says it accepts projects anywhere in the world where candidates have a meaningful connection.