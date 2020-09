on Antigonish County Council. District 9 includes the Aulds Cove, Harve Boucher and Frankville areas. An Aulds Cove resident. Carol MacEachern has announced she will be seeking the District 9 seaton Antigonish County Council. District 9 includes the Aulds Cove, Harve Boucher and Frankville areas.

MacEachern filed her nomination papers this week, and this is her first time running for council.

The deadline for filing nomination papers is Tuesday.

The Municipal Election is October 17th.