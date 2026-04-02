Caroline Ash, DJ Jackson named St. FX Student-Athletes of the Year; Eric Gillis is Coach of the Year

St. FX Athletics celebrated a year of excellence at its annual Awards Gala last night.

The female athlete of the year is X-Women Cross Country and Track runner Caroline Ash. Ash won silver at the AUS Cross-Country Championship, leading the X-Women to their fifth consecutive AUS banner. She was also a key member of the X-Women in taking silver at the national championship. Ash also had a good year on the track, a two-time gold medalist at the AUS championship in the 1,000 metres and 4 X 800 metre relay. She was also named AUS female track athlete of the year. Nationally, she won bronze in the 1,500 metres at the U Sports Championship.

The male athlete of the year is X-Men Basketball Guard DJ Jackson. It’s the second consecutive year Jackson has been named the school’s top male athlete. He was the AUS athlete of the year for the second season in a row and an AUS first-team all-star, leading the country in scoring with 22.5 points a game. He was also a first team all-Canadian.

Coach of the Year is Eric Gillis of X-Men and X-Women Cross Country and Track. Gillis was also recognized AUS Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Year for the fifth consecutive time, as his X-Women took the AUS championship and Silver at the U Sports Championship. He also led the X-Women Track Team to six medals at the AUS championship including four gold and two silver and the X-Men capturing two silver.

A complete list of award recipients at the gala can be found by following this link: Caroline Ash and DJ Jackson named STFX Student-Athletes of the Year – St. Francis Xavier University Athletics