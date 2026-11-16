The St. FX Athletes of the Week are from the sports of Cross Country and Basketball.

The Subway Female Athlete of the Week is Cross Country runner Caroline Ash, who captured a Silver medal at the USports national championship in Dundas, Ontario over the weekend. The fifth year Business Administration student from Newmarket, Ontario, crossed the finished line second in a field of 161 competitors. She was a first team All-Canadian and helped the X-Women finish 8th overall. She is only the second ever X-Women Cross Country athlete to earn an individual national medal.

The Subway Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Basketball Guard DJ Jackson. He scored 43 points, 12 rebounds 3 steals and a block in Saturday’s 114-102 victory over UNB. Jackson had another big game on Sunday with 24 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in the X-Men’s 89-78 win over Dalhousie. He leads the country in scoring, averaging 22.5 points.