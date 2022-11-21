CASH FOR CHRISTMAS 2022

Cash comes in handy all year long, we at 989 XFM know. AND, with that in mind we’re giving 2 lucky people an extra 989 bucks on December 16th. Fill out the info at the below link and we’ll put you in for that draw. ONE entry per household please.
Update, 8 a.m. Hwy 102 has reopened.
If you can’t join us in person at STFX Stadium for the U SPORTS Uteck Bowl at 1:00 pm AST today, you can watch live on the following digital platforms! #goxgo
CBC Gem: http://gem.cbc.ca
CBC Sports: http://cbc.ca/player/play/2109705283732
TVA Sports (French): http://tvasports.ca/
Legislation delivering affordability measures for Canadians, including the Canada Dental Benefit, received royal assent on November 17. The Canada Dental Benefit is set to provide eligible parents or guardians with up to $650 per year for two years to cover dental expenses for children under 12. This benefit, which will support an estimated 500,000 children, is available to […]
The price of diesel is down. The Utility and Review Board invoked the Interrupter Clause to lower diesel by 6.6 cents a litre in the eastern mainland and 6.5 cents on Cape Breton. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $2.50.7 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton, it’s $2.51.6. The price […]
LOCAL SPORTS University Sport: The Saskatchewan Huskies punched their return ticket to the Vanier Cup with a 36-19 win over the X-Men in the Uteck Bowl in front of a crowd of close to 2200. The teams were tied 13-13 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Huskies rallied for 23 points late in the […]