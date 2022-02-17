Cathy’s Place Cancer Resource Central holds Third Annual Memorial/Warrior Donation Drive

With each donation made, a love note will be posted on the window of the hospital’s Oncology Department Donations can be made in memory of a loved one or to support the cancer fighter in your life.

The founder of Cathy’s Place and a cancer survivor, Cathy Novak says this drive is called a Memorial/Warrior donation drive because all those living with and fighting cancer are warriors.

The manager of Cancer and Palliative Care Services for Antigonish and Guysborough Counties, the Strait area and Southern Inverness County, Andrea MacDonald say fighting cancer is a battle.

Cathy’s Place helps patients and their families with travel costs associated with their cancer. To donate, you can make an e-transfer, and include your name, address and the name of your memorial/warrior to Cathysplace2020@gmail.com. The fund-raiser is supported by 989XFM.