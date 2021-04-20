CBDC moving to Mulgrave Memorial Centre; Convenience Store and Coffee Shop to Open in the Town

Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm is decidedly upbeat after Monday night’s regular council

meeting where new developments in the town were discussed. In July the Community Business Development Corporation (CBDC) will open new offices in the Mulgrave Memorial Centre on Murray Street; the former school building which also houses the town office. Work is ongoing on the installation of a new HVAC system in the six classrooms that the organization will lease from the town under contract for eight years.