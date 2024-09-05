CCRCE Regional Executive Director is Excited about the Arrival of another School Year with New Programs and Initiatives

It’s the first day of regular classes for students.

Karyn Cooling, regional executive director for the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education, says she is excited about the new school year, with new programs and initiatives set to go. She pointed to the Nova Scotia Lunch Program, which will launch in 12 of Pictou County’s 17 schools in October. Cooling also pointed to the new provincial rules and regulation pertaining to cell phones.

Cooling said they are in year 2 of their three year system improvement plan, focusing on student well-being, literacy, and math. She said they are also digging deeper into student well-being to support safe and inclusive schools where students can thrive in a positive learning environment.