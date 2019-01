St. FX students have chosen their Students Union President for the coming academic year.

Cecil van Buskirk, a 3rd year Business student was victorious in yesterday’s presidential elections, garnering 741 votes. The other candidate in the race, Will Fraser, had 335 votes.

van Buskirk is already heavily involved in the University community as a member of the St. FX Board of Governors. He is also a member of the St. FX Rowing Team.