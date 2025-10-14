Celebration of Life for Father Stan MacDonald Planned for Friday

A celebration of life will be held this week at St. FX University in honour of Father Stanley MacDonald.

Father Stan, a man cherished by students and staff at the university and the greater community died in May.

The Celebration of Life will take place on Friday at 3 pm in Mulroney Hall’s Joyce Family Atrium. The university says this event will provide an opportunity for members of the St. FX community, many of whom were unable to attend Father Stan’s funeral mass in May to pay their respects and celebrate what he meant to the community.

The Celebration of Life will include tributes from members of the campus community, including several students whose lives were touched by Father Stan.