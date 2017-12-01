Celebration of Life planned this weekend for Music Leader Carlton Munroe

A celebration of life service is being held tomorrow for a well known Maritime music leader. Pictou County’s Carlton Munroe passed away last week, and at his request, a public celebration is being held featuring music, and stories.

A family friend, Michelle Ferris says that anyone involved in the local music scene probably has a story about Carlton, and everyone is invited to attend the service in Pictou County. Ferris says that Carlton was a kind, welcoming man who treated everyone like his best friend.

Munroe passed away from an aggressive form of brain cancer, which also took Gord Downie’s life. The all day event will be held tomorrow at Glasgow Square Theatre, New Glasgow, from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.