Celebrations marking the 250th Anniversary of the Ship Hector Arrival to Be Held This Weekend

Celebrations recognizing the 250th anniversary of the Ship Hector in Pictou county are set for this weekend.

Darlene MacDonald, a member of the Ship Hector Society board, said the weekend of activities

will kick-off with opening ceremonies at Friday at 11 a.m. with the Governor General of Canada and Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia in attendance. Then there will be ship tours and a reception. On Saturday, there will be a full day of Gaelic events, with the Hector Ceilidh in the evening. Sunday evening will feature the Hector Tattoo with over 100 performers.

People will also be able to walk aboard the Ship Hector for the first time in three years to see the progress of the restoration. Organizers also have alternative venues for events scheduled outside in case of a storm.

Some Hector 250 events have had a change in venue due to the weather forecast for the weekend. Voyage-A Journey of Hope, the Hector musical, will now be at the Pictou United Church. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Saturday matinee at 1:00 pm and Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available through the deCoste Centre box office. The Hector 250 Ceilidh on Saturday evening and the Hector Tattoo on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. have been moved to the Hector Arena. Both of these events are free to the public with tickets at the door.