Celebrations Planned as Province Marks Gaelic Nova Scotia Month

May is Gaelic Nova Scotia Month.

It’s a celebration of the province’s rich Gaelic Heritage and enduring impact. The theme for Gaelic Nova Scotia month is We are Resilient.

Nova Scotia’s connection to the Gaels runs deep, based on their arrival from the Scottish Highlands more than 250 years ago. Today, more than a quarter of Nova Scotians are descendants of the Gaels, and many celebrate that heritage through fostering language and culture through song, music, dance, humour, storytelling, food and spirituality.

A number of events are planned this month, including launch events today in Antigonish and Mabou.

More can be found on the Nova Scotia Gaelic Council’s website at www.gaelic.ca