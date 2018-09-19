Simply for Life
Cell and internet service continues to be an issue in the county

During a recent discussion regarding federal funding with Diane Surette, a representative from the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure renewal, Owen McCarron brought up the issue of rural broadband and cell service.

Council has dealt with concerns regarding cell and internet service in the county for some time.

 

McCarron said keeping the issue on the forefront will bring some pressure to bear, noting the key will be getting telecommunications companies to recognize they have to roll their products out to rural communities.

 