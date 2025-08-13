Celtic Music Group Beolach to perform this Weekend as Part of Festival of Tartans in New Glasgow

Well known Celtic music group Beolach will take to the Glasgow Square stage this Saturday as part of the Under The Stars concert for the Festival of Tartans.

The band, featuring Wendy MacIsaac, Mairi Rankin, Mac Morin, and Matt MacIsaac received praise and recognition for their traditional sound, picking up Juno, Canadian Folk Music Awards and ECMA nominations along the way.

Wendy MacIsaac said the summer was busy for the band, which is celebrating its 25th year, and their travels included a show at Trafalgar Square in London, England for Canada Day.

Opening performers for the show include Inner Voice with Jean Cameron, Dawn Forbes, Ray Stewart, and Merton Arbuckle, as well as fiddler Amelia Parker and accompanist Skip Homes. Doors open at 6:30 and the concert begins at 7 p.m..