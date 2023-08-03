Celtic Music Interpretive Centre Executive Director Resigns

The leadership at the Celtic Music Interpretive Centre in Judique is changing. In a release, the CMIC has announced its Executive Director Allan Dewar has decided to step down from his position. The Interpretive Centre commended Dewar for his more than 10 years of leadership, saying the organization has positively impacted the lives of culture enthusiasts, tens of thousands of visitors and youth throughout the community.

Effective today, Board Member Martha Campbell will assume the role of Interim Executive Director. In her professional life, Campbell has held several leadership roles including CEO of Zutphen Contractors and Celtic Current.