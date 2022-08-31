Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Celtic Music Interpretive Centre in Judique is closed from Wednesday to Saturday this week due to an equipment failure and staff shortage.
Another school year is just around the corner, and the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education says there will be a full range of activities this year. https://bit.ly/3pWhLCH
Happy Birthday Olivia MacEachern of Monastery, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, we've got a voucher with your name on it, you can drop into the station to pick it up Mon - Fri 9 - 5, enjoy..
Province Supports several Water Related Infrastructure Proje...10:21 am | Read Full Article
Pictou Centre MLA Pat Dunn says Waste and water systems are set to improve in Pictou County thanks to an enhancement backed by the Houston government. New Glasgow and Trenton will receive $152,518 from the province for two waste and water system projects. $62,572 is going to replace a water main on Duke Street in […]
RCMP lay additional charges of Sexual Assault, Sexual Interf...8:56 am | Read Full Article
Pictou County District RCMP charged a man with additional sexual offences in relation to historical incidents in Plymouth. On June 20th, Pictou County District RCMP received a complaint of a sexual assault that occurred at an equestrian facility in Plymouth. As a result, RCMP officers arrested and charged a 68-year-old Plymouth man. Following publication of those charges, […]
St. FX Football names Malcolm Bussey, Alex Fedchun, and Nath...9:38 am | Read Full Article
St. FX Football has announced its Athletes of the Week. The Offensive Player of the week is second year running back Malcolm Bussey. The Hammonds Plains native from the school’s Human Kinetics program scored two touchdowns for the X-Men in their 25-12 win over Saint Mary’s over the weekend. The Defensive Player of the Week […]